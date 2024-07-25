Sandro Tonali's girlfriend posts good vibes message as Newcastle United midfielder returns
The player was refused the right to play in United’s behind-closed-doors friendly at the Adidas HQ in Germany on Saturday.
The player would have to be registered with associations in both countries in order to play, and that was not possible due to his ban. However, that rule is not thought to not apply to the clash against Burnley this week, with the Italian thought to have bagged much needed minutes under his belt, although, that is yet to be confirmed.
Tonali has, of course, been banned from football after his worldwide FIFA ban, pushed by the Italian association, due to illegal football betting activity.
And while he has been spending plenty of time away from the game, he’s also been hard at work on the training pitch, with head coach Eddie Howe recently commenting: “I think he’s in a good place. He’s come back fit, he’s joining in with everything as he has all the way through. His attitude has been exemplary.
“But I see a slight difference in Sandro now because he knows he’s close and for a player to know be won’t be picked for 10 months is very difficult mentally to have that edge to your game, but he has that now. Yes, he’ll miss the start (of the season), but he’s a massive player for us.”
And his other half Juliette Pastore has been feeling the good vibes, too, while she finishes up her holidays in Italy, before an inevitable return to Tyneside.
Pastore posted the message: “Ti meriti una vita che sia buona per il tuo sistema nervoso.”
Roughly converted, that means: “You deserve a life that is good for your nervous system.”
She then posted the caption “Buono”, which means good in Italian.
