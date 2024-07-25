Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali is set to return to competitive action for the Magpies on September 1 - when Tottenham Hotspur are the visitors to St James’ Park.

The player was refused the right to play in United’s behind-closed-doors friendly at the Adidas HQ in Germany on Saturday.

The player would have to be registered with associations in both countries in order to play, and that was not possible due to his ban. However, that rule is not thought to not apply to the clash against Burnley this week, with the Italian thought to have bagged much needed minutes under his belt, although, that is yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Juliette Pastore is the long-term girlfriend of Italian player Sandro Tonali. Juliette is a fashion designer with her own clothing brand named J24 Club. The couple have a little French Bulldog. | Instagram

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tonali has, of course, been banned from football after his worldwide FIFA ban, pushed by the Italian association, due to illegal football betting activity.

And while he has been spending plenty of time away from the game, he’s also been hard at work on the training pitch, with head coach Eddie Howe recently commenting: “I think he’s in a good place. He’s come back fit, he’s joining in with everything as he has all the way through. His attitude has been exemplary.

“But I see a slight difference in Sandro now because he knows he’s close and for a player to know be won’t be picked for 10 months is very difficult mentally to have that edge to your game, but he has that now. Yes, he’ll miss the start (of the season), but he’s a massive player for us.”

The message posted by Sandro Tonali's other half, Juliette Pastore. | Instagram

And his other half Juliette Pastore has been feeling the good vibes, too, while she finishes up her holidays in Italy, before an inevitable return to Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pastore posted the message: “Ti meriti una vita che sia buona per il tuo sistema nervoso.”

Roughly converted, that means: “You deserve a life that is good for your nervous system.”