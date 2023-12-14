Santa is coming! This is when Go North East's Santa bus will arrive in South Tyneside

Go North East has confirmed that its Santa bus is returning for 2023.

The bus will tour around the region for eight nights from Saturday, December 16, as it aims to spread Christmas cheer.

To make sure that you don't miss out on a chance to seeing Santa, we've put together a guide of when the big man will be in the borough.

The Go North East Santa bus is returning for Christmas 2023. Photo: National World.

When is the Santa Bus coming to South Tyneside?

The Santa bus will be arriving in the borough on Friday, December 22, making it the perfect way to start the Christmas holidays.

The bus will be venturing throughout South Tyneside between 4.30pm and 8.25pm.

There will be a final chance to see the bus in Hebburn very briefly on Saturday, December 23, at 3.30pm.

What are the timings for the Santa bus?

This is when are where you can see the Santa bus on Friday, December 22:

Newcastle Road-Penrith Road : 4.30pm.

: 4.30pm. East Boldon Black's Corner : 4.39pm.

: 4.39pm. West Boldon Rectory Bank Top : 4.46pm.

: 4.46pm. Boldon Asda : 4.50pm.

: 4.50pm. Whiteleas Estate Shops : 5.09pm.

: 5.09pm. South Tyneside Hospital : 5.18pm.

: 5.18pm. Harton Nook : 5.25pm.

: 5.25pm. Westoe Imeary Street : 5.34pm.

: 5.34pm. South Shields Interchange 'Stand F' (Arrival) : 5.40pm.

: 5.40pm. South Shields Interchange 'Stand F' (Departure) : 5.50pm.

: 5.50pm. Westoe Road-Town Hall : 5.57pm.

: 5.57pm. Chichester Metro 'Stop E' : 6.01pm.

: 6.01pm. Stanhope Road/Boldon Lane : 6.07pm.

: 6.07pm. Perth Avenue/Edinburgh Road : 6.20pm.

: 6.20pm. Kirkstone Avenue Turning Circle : 6.28pm.

: 6.28pm. Primrose Terrace/Dilston Terrace : 6.32pm.

: 6.32pm. York Avenue/Valley View : 6.36pm.

: 6.36pm. Jarrow Bus Station 'Stand C' (Arrival) : 6.45pm.

: 6.45pm. Jarrow Bus Station 'Stand C' (Departure) : 6.55pm.

: 6.55pm. Caledonian Street : 7.08pm.

: 7.08pm. Hebburn Shopping Centre : 7.12pm.

: 7.12pm. Campbell Park Road/Hebburn Lakes School : 7.19pm.

: 7.19pm. Lukes Lane Estate Morecambe Parade : 7.28pm.

: 7.28pm. Monkton Lane Estate Shops : 7.38pm.

: 7.38pm. Calf Close Lane-Prince of Wales : 7.51pm.

: 7.51pm. Fellgate Lancaster Way : 8.06pm.

: 8.06pm. Hedworth Lane-Front Street : 8.19pm.

: 8.19pm. Boldon Cineworld (S-bound): 8.25pm.