Santa Paws is coming to town!

Santa Paws 2018: Cute pictures of your festive friends as Christmas draws closer

Ho Ho Ho! Christmas is just around the corner - and we have the perfect treat to share.

We've been lucky enough to meet some of your precious pets ahead of December 25 - never mind Santa Claus, we're all about Santa Paws! So take a look at your delightful dogs and cute cats. Don't forget to share your picture with us before the festive period draws to a close. You can contact us on Facebook, Twitter or email. A top 10 will be revealed soon, and you can vote for your winner.

Merry Christmas from Rye! Picture: Gail Spencer.

1. Rye

Ready and waiting for Christmas to arrive. Picture: Clare Hall

2. Jessie

Barking her carols. Picture: Gemma Anderson.

3. Luna

A pet beagle enjoying a festive tipple. Picture: Joanne Whalen.

4. Bottoms up!

