Save South Tyneside Hospital campaigners urge supporters to join them at a vigil outside of hospital

Save South Tyneside Hospital campaigners are urging people to show their support for NHS staff at a vigil marking the start of a judicial review into changes in the way healthcare is delivered.

Members of the community are being asked to join campaigners at the vigil which will be held outside of South Tyneside District Hospital 's Harton Road entrance on Monday, December 17, from 12 noon to 1pm.

Organisers of the vigil say it aims to support NHS staff working to provide healthcare services in the borough.

It marks the start of the week of judicial review proceedings into the hospital reforms which will he held at the High Court in Leeds from Tuesday, December 18 to Thursday, December 20.



Hospital campaigners will be attending the review in support of legal team Irwin Mitchell who are representing the case to oppose plans to shakeup acute services' at South Tyneside Hospital under the first phase of the clinical services review.

Earlier this year, lawyers for the Save South Tyneside Hospital Campaign (SSTHC) were given permission to challenge NHS bosses’ controversial Path to Excellence project.

The planned shake-up of services in the area was approved by the Sunderland and South Tyneside Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) in February.

This included:

* Moving acute stroke care from South Tyneside Hospital to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

* Changes to management of maternity care, with a consultant-led unit in Sunderland and a midwife-led counterpart in South Tyneside.

* An overhaul of pediatric care, leading to daytime emergency provision in South Tyneside and 24/7 provision in Sunderland.

The Save South Tyneside Hospital Campaign claims that Path to Excellence process does not have the involvement or support of clinicians and staff.

The hospital trust says the staff at both South Tyneside and Sunderland were involved at every stage in the consultation and have been working hard over the past year to begin thinking about how to address some of the difficult challenges facing them.

The hospital trust says it must think innovatively to maximise resources and the funding available to provide first class hospital services which are fit for the future.

A roadshow was held throughout October and November where representatives from the NHS talked to people about the changes.

Roger Nettleship chairman of the Save South Tyneside Hospital Campaign said: "What does Save South Tyneside Hospital Campaign stand for?

"That healthcare is a right.

"We demand that locally accessible district hospitals with a wide range of properly funded acute and A&E services are retained in South Tyneside and Sunderland.

"The campaign has worked tirelessly for over two years in the fight to save our acute and emergency services at South Tyneside and stop further pressure been put on already overstretched services at City Hospital Sunderland."