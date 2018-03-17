Scary exhibition aims to monster hit as it opens at The Word

It’s monster time in South Tyneside from today.

Monsters! The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly is the latest large-scale exhibition at the Port of Tyne Exhibition Space at The Word: National Centre for the Written Word, in South Shields.

Tania Robinson has some scares in store!

Created to mark the 200th anniversary of the publication of Mary Shelley’s Gothic horror story, Frankenstein, the exhibition aims to bring visitors up close to a vast display of creatures - from the beasts of early mythology to the modern, digital creations of Pixar and Disney.

Visitors can meet Boris Karloff’s classic movie monster – based on Shelley’s novel - in Dr Frankenstein’s lab and also see what it feels like to be held by King Kong.

Monsters from Hollywood’s golden age, such as Dracula, Wolf Man and the Mummy, also make an appearance and there are themed interactive games, the chance to watch clips from movies and readings of The Gruffalo and Shrek for younger visitors.

Tania Robinson, head of marketing and culture at The Word, says the new exhibition will appeal to people of all ages.

Frankenstein has a starring role

Sghe said: “Everyone has a favourite monster and, as we celebrate the written word in all its forms, we couldn’t let the 200th anniversary of Frankenstein go by without marking it in some way.

“Creating an exhibition based on monsters gave us the chance to have some fun with the whole genre of horror writing and to explore the creatures that have frightened or entertained people through the centuries.”

The exhibition is sponsored by the Port of Tyne.

Andrew Moffat, Port of Tyne chief executive officer, said: “The Word is an excellent example of a contemporary learning experience and cultural space. We are delighted to continue to lend our support for the Port of Tyne Exhibition Space.

“The monstrous new exhibition is a fantastic new attraction for visitors young and old and we hope as many people as possible find the time to visit The Word.”

The exhibition has been created by Blaydon-based Sheridan Design, which has delivered previous exhibitions at The Word, including Sir Ridley Scott: Past Present and Future Visionary and Shiver Me Timbers: Pirates on Page, Stage and Screen.

The free exhibition – which opens on 17 March – will run until January 2019 and opening times are Monday to Thursday 9am – 7pm, Friday 9am – 5pm and from 10am - 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.