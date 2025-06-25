North East music star Schak has paid a visit to Newcastle’s Military Preparation College.

In celebration of Armed Forces Week, North East DJ and music producer Schak has paid a visit to the Military Preparation College (MPCT), in Walker.

During the visit, he was able to witness first-hand the life-changing work that the academy is doing to shape the futures of young people across the region.

Schak joined in a series of military-style drills and activities, experienced a learner-led Individual Military Fitness (IMF) display, and took part in discussions with the learners.

The DJ also gave a speech about his own journey and the importance of resilience, discipline, and purpose in overcoming life’s challenges.

Schak has visited Newcastle's Military Preparation College visit as part of their Armed Forces Week celebrations. | Other 3rd Party

Speaking after the visit, he said: “Visiting MPCT was an experience that stirred something deep within me, a mix of admiration, pride, and reflection.

“The staff there are nothing short of remarkable – their dedication and spirit leave a lasting impression.

"I met some of the finest young people who were strong, bright and full of potential, learning not just about military discipline but about respect, integrity, and becoming better human beings.

“As someone who once stood at the edge of that same path at 16, I felt a powerful connection and deep appreciation for the work being done.

“What’s taught at MPCT extends far beyond the military – it’s a foundation for life. They're providing people ”

The Military Preparation College, which opened its Newcastle site in 2022, currently supports more than 50 learners, with similar numbers across the other three regional academies.

Schak took part in a number of military drills and activities during his visit. | Other 3rd Party

Joanne Rutherford, Regional Quality Advisor at Learning Curve Group, which recently merged with MPCT, has stated that Schak’s visit has had a lasting impact on its learners.

She commented: “We were honoured to welcome Schak to our Newcastle academy.

“His energy, honesty, and connection with the learners made a lasting impact.

“It’s so valuable for our young people to hear real-life stories of resilience and purpose.

“We’re proud of the work we do and grateful to have shared that with someone who truly understands and appreciates our mission.”

For more information about MPCT, visit: https://mpct.co.uk/.

