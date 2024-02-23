Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Hebburn schoolboy has launched a petition in a bid for a lollipop person to patrol a dangerous road near his school.

Logan Money who attends Toner Avenue Primary School in Hebburn has nearly been involved in several accidents where Toner Avenue crosses with Wilkinson Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many children like Logan are finding it difficult to cross the road due to dangerous parking from drivers restricting visibility of oncoming traffic.

Logan is on a mission to keep pupils and their families safe and has set up a petition which he encourages people in the area to sign.

Logan with Angie from Hebburn Helps

The 10-year-old said: "I just want to keep everyone safe as this road is so dangerous. I've nearly been knocked over several times and the drivers don't care."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Logan's mum Michelle said: "One day someone will get seriously hurt if something isn't done and I'm so proud of Logan for wanting to do something to protect the pupils in the school."

The mother and her son have made several complaints about the issue but to to no avail which is why Logan wanted to set up the petition to get public backing.

Cllr Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Neighbourhoods and Climate Change, said: “We are committed to improving road safety around our schools.

“As an annual process we review road traffic accidents across the borough and should we find an area with road safety concerns, showing a history of recorded injury accidents and consistent speeding problems, then we would look to focus on these areas as priority for further investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: Tenants are being reminded to share their thoughts on Council Housing

“While there have been no collisions in the area around this school in the last five years, we will look at potential different measures that could be installed to enhance safety.

“Over the next few years we will be assessing all schools in the borough to identify future road safety improvements around each school. These measures will then be prioritised and form a future programme of work.”

A copy of the petition has been left at Hebburn Helps for anyone wishing to sign it.