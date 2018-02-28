Scores of schools closed across North East due to heavy snowfall

Schools across the North East have had to shut their doors following more heavy snowfall overnight.
An amber severe weather warning remains in place for the North East region from the Met Office.
Frequent and heavy snow showers are expected throughout today and Thursday according to forecasters.
The list of closures is as follows:
Sunderland
Academy 360
Broadway Juniors
East Herrington Primary
Farringdon Community Academy
Grindon Hall
Hetton School
Highfield Community Primary School
John F Kennedy Primary
Kepier Academy
Monkwearmouth Academy
Northern Saints
Southmoor Academy
St Paul's C of E in Ryhope
St Robert of Newminster
Whitburn C of E Academy
Sunderland College however said its sites remain open today.
Among the other schools to confirm they are shut today are Epinay Business School and Enterprise College in Jarrow, and St William's RCVA in Trimdon, County Durham.
Seaham
Seaham High School
Ropery Walk Primary
Sea View Primary
St Mary Magdalen Primary
St Cuthbert's Primary
South Tyneside
Holy Trinity C of E Academy Primary School
East Boldon Junior School
Helen Gibson Nursery School
Valley View Primary School
Jarrow Cross School
St Peter and Pauls School
Mortimer Primary School
The Beacon Centre
The Beacon Centre Primary
Westoe Crown Primary School
Mortimer Community College
Hedworthfield Primary School
Harton Technology College
The Sue Hedley Nursery School
St Oswald CE Primary School
Epinay Business and Enterprise school
Bamburgh School,
Jarrow Childrens Centre,
Laygate Community School
Lord Blyton School
Monkton Nursery School
Monkton Infant School
St Bedes RC Primary School
Jarrow School
Biddick Hall Infant Schoo
St Joseph s RC Catholic Academy
St Bedes RC Primary School
Hadrian Primary
Hedworth Lane Primary School,
Hartlepool
Barnard Grove Primary
Dyke House
English Martyrs
Fens Primary,
High Tunstall
Holy Trinity School
Lynnfield Primary
Manor Academy
St Aidan's
St Cuthbert’s
St Hilds
Rift House
Rossmere School
West Park Primary
West View Primary
County Durham
Villa Real
Crook PS
Bloemfontein PS
Moorside PS
New Brancepeth PS
Stanhope Barrington CofE PS
Dean Bank Primary and Nursery School
Delves Lane PS and St Bede's Lanchester
Aclet Close Nursery School
St Marys RCVA PS
West Pelton PS
New Bridge in Easington
Durham Trinity School
Consett Junior School
East Stanley School
Bullion Lane PS
Consett Infant School
Beechdale Nursery School
Cassop Primary School
Burnside Primary School
UTC South Durham
South Stanley Junior School
Witton-le-Wear PS
Shotton Hall PS
Catchgate Primary School
Framwellgate School Durham
South Stanley Infant School
Bishop Ian Ramsey CofE
St Chad's RCVA
St Godrics RCVA Thornley
Cleves Cross Primary and Nursery
Fence Houses Woodlead PS
Pittington PS
Etherley Lane Nursery School
St Joseph's RCVA Blackhall
Broom Cottages PS
Acre Rigg Academy
St Joseph's RCVA Gilesgate
Belmont CE (VC) Primary School will be closing early due to deteriorating weather conditions and children can be collected until noon.
More are set to follow as the bad weather continues to affect the transport network.