Sea Change, on Ocean Road in South Shields, is aiming to make organisations more inclusive for neurodiverse people with a free workshop.

The popular café was founded five years ago by Sarah Farrell-Forster as a way of offering jobs to those with autism and other additional needs.

Now Sarah is aiming to help other businesses in the local area to become more inclusive with a free brunch.

The event is part of Sea Change's celebration of Neurodiversity Week (Monday, March 18 to Sunday, March 24), which aims to challenge stereotypes and misconceptions about neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities.

Sea Change, on Ocean Road in South Shields, is set to host a brunch to give organisations an insight into how they can support neurodiverse people in the workplace. Photo: National World.

Businesses will be able to come along to the Ocean Road café to learn more and find out what support is available to them.

Sarah has given the Shields Gazette an insight into what organisations can expect from the free event.

She commented: "So people can come along for a free breakfast bap and hot drink at Sea Change and at the same time, learn how their organisation can become more inclusive.

"Businesses will be able to learn a little bit more about what support is available, to raise awareness and to celebrate Neurodiversity Week at the same time.

"We are really keen to work with local organisations and show them what we have done, what has worked, what maybe hasn't worked and support them in the same way.

"This means that when we do get inquiries, it means that we can do some employability training and help get people work ready.

"It will also give us places to signpost people because at the moment, it is just us and there is not many other organisations who do what we do."

The free brunch will be held at Sea Change, on Ocean Road, between 9am and 11am on Friday, March 22.