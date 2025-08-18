Seal pups spotted resting on South Shields' beaches
In recent weeks, seal pups have been spotted resting on South Shields’ beaches by members of the pup.
Steve Mcgrath shared a photo with the Shields Gazette of a seal pup resting in the morning sun Littlehaven Beach - with the Herd Groyne looking impressive in the background.
Clair Pendleton has also shared a picture with us, this time of a seal pup resting just ever so slightly down the coast on Sandhaven Beach.
South Tyneside Council’s website states that seals will sometimes rest along the borough’s shoreline, especially during bad weather.
The Council website reminds members of the public that they should keep their distance from the seals and that they should not be approached.
More advice on what to do if you spot a seal on the beach can be found via the British Divers Marine Life Rescue at: https://bdmlr.org.uk/what-to-do-if.