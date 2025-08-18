Seal pups spotted resting on South Shields' beaches

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 18th Aug 2025, 12:54 BST
Seal pups have been spotted resting on beaches in South Shields.

In recent weeks, seal pups have been spotted resting on South Shields’ beaches by members of the pup.

Steve Mcgrath shared a photo with the Shields Gazette of a seal pup resting in the morning sun Littlehaven Beach - with the Herd Groyne looking impressive in the background.

Clair Pendleton spotted this seal pup on Sandhaven Beach, in South Shields.placeholder image
Clair Pendleton spotted this seal pup on Sandhaven Beach, in South Shields. | Clair Pendleton

Clair Pendleton has also shared a picture with us, this time of a seal pup resting just ever so slightly down the coast on Sandhaven Beach.

South Tyneside Council’s website states that seals will sometimes rest along the borough’s shoreline, especially during bad weather.

The Council website reminds members of the public that they should keep their distance from the seals and that they should not be approached.

More advice on what to do if you spot a seal on the beach can be found via the British Divers Marine Life Rescue at: https://bdmlr.org.uk/what-to-do-if.

