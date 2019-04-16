Seals by the seaside: Your pictures of pups on the Sunderland and South Shields coast
Seals are frequent visitors to our beaches, come rain or shine - and recently we have had quite a few take a rest stop on our shores.
Whether you've been visiting the seaside at Sunderland or South Shields, many of you have been lucky enough to spot a pup reclining on the sand or enjoying the sunshine. We took a look back through our archive at some of our favourite pictures, taken by you, catching the seals in action - along with some of your recent photographs. See them here in all of their glory.