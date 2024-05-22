Second boy dies after getting into difficulty in the River Tyne

David Radut, 14, (left) and Aras Rudzianskas, 13, (right) both have both died after getting into difficulty in the River Tyne. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

A second boy has now sadly died after getting into difficulty in the River Tyne at Northumberland.

Shortly after 3.30pm on Saturday (May 18), police received a report of concern for the welfare of two teenage boys who were in the river near the bridge at Ovingham.

Emergency and rescue services were immediately sent to the area.

Sadly David Radut, 14, from Newcastle, passed away at the scene.

The second boy – Aras Rudzianskas, 13, also from Newcastle – was taken to hospital. Despite the efforts of medical staff, he tragically passed away yesterday (Tuesday).

The parents of both boys continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.

A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for Aras’ funeral. You can donate here.

Chief Superintendent Sam Rennison, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our sincerest sympathies go to the loved ones of both boys and we will continue to provide whatever support we can at this devastating time.

“Since Saturday, our thoughts and those of the wider community have been with the families and friends of those affected.