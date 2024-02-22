Secondary school national offer day 2024: Dates, how to appeal and more

National offer day is nearly here for secondary schools. Credit: Matthew Horwood / Getty Images

The day parents will discover which secondary school their children will attend in the next academic year is here, and this is all you need to know about the event.

What is secondary school offer day?

This offer day marks the date families will find out whether or not a child has been given a place in their preferred secondary school for the 2024-25 academic year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is secondary school offer day?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year secondary school national offer day falls on Friday, March 1.

What do I need to do on national offer day?

According to South Tyneside Council, there are a few key dates to remember around national offer day.

Families have until Monday, March 11 at 4:30pm to accept the offer, request to have a child's name put on a waiting list and request an appeal form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three days later any places that have become available will be allocated from the waiting list in criteria order.

Any places which have not been accepted will see their offers withdrawn on Thursday, March 28.