Secondary school national offer day 2024: Dates, how to appeal and more

Parents across the region will soon find out which secondary school their child has been awarded.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 14:14 GMT
National offer day is nearly here for secondary schools. Credit: Matthew Horwood / Getty ImagesNational offer day is nearly here for secondary schools. Credit: Matthew Horwood / Getty Images
The day parents will discover which secondary school their children will attend in the next academic year is here, and this is all you need to know about the event.

What is secondary school offer day?

This offer day marks the date families will find out whether or not a child has been given a place in their preferred secondary school for the 2024-25 academic year.

When is secondary school offer day?

This year secondary school national offer day falls on Friday, March 1.

What do I need to do on national offer day?

According to South Tyneside Council, there are a few key dates to remember around national offer day.

Families have until Monday, March 11 at 4:30pm to accept the offer, request to have a child's name put on a waiting list and request an appeal form.

Three days later any  places that have become available will be allocated from the waiting list in criteria order.

Any places which have not been accepted will see their offers withdrawn on Thursday, March 28.

The deadline for appeal forms to be submitted it Friday, April 26 and these appeals will be heard over June 2024.

