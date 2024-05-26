Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle International Airport has undergone major improvement works.

Returning passengers travelling through Newcastle International Airport this summer are set to be blown away after the airport has made major improvements to the customer experience.

The airport has made more than £20million worth of improvements to its security area, departure lounge and its brand new world’s first three-tier Aspire Lounge.

Following a mandate from the Department for Transport to install “next generation” scanning equipment at all UK airports, Newcastle International’s full security area has been upgraded and fully refurbished.

Aster & Thyme provides a luxurious place to relax and eat ahead of a flight. Photo: National World.

The new equipment allows passengers to leave all liquids and electronics in their hand luggage, making the process smoother and more efficient - with 98% of passengers getting through security in less than 10 minutes since the improvements were made.

Airport bosses have also ensured that the departure lounge has also seen a facelift on the back of customer feedback.

Aster & Thyme provides passengers with luxurious surroundings and locally sourced produce across its breakfast, lunch and dinner menus.

The new and improved access to the security area at Newcastle International Airport. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

Soul + Grain is a new ‘fresh food to go’ concept to give customers freshly made meals throughout the day - with a wide range of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options available.

Newcastle International’s popular Beer House has also been replaced, with Tap + Brew now offering a newly refurbished environment to relax in before a flight.

The fully licenced bar has a wide range of on-tap beers, local stotties for a quick snack and Sky Sports coverage on a number of big screens.

Tap + Brew has replaced the Beer House at Newcastle International. The bar has a wide range of on-tap beers and also have Sky Sports showing throughout. Photo: National World.

Dean Ward, director of commercial at Newcastle International Airport, highlighted that the improvements to both the security area and the departure lounge have all been done with the customer in mind.

He said: “We are committed to providing the best possible customer experience and the recent investments over the winter period are a fantastic example of this.

Soul + Grain provides a great place to get some freshly made food on the go. Photo: National World.

“We are extremely proud of the work that has gone in to complete the security search area project ahead of the summer season, which is already providing passengers with a hassle-free start to their journey.

“The investment in the departure lounge is all based upon passenger feedback.

A sample of the food offering at Aster & Thyme. Photo: National World.

“The new outlets not only look world-class but provide passengers with a relaxing, comfortable environment to enjoy prior to boarding their flights - as well as serving a fantastic range of food and drink options to suit everyone.”

Newcastle International as also welcomed the opening of the world’s first ‘three-tier’ Aspire Lounge - which has undergone an expansion and full refurbishment.

The three lounge options now include ‘Aspire’, ‘Luxe’ and ‘Suite’, with each offering a different range of complimentary food and beverages.

The Aspire Lounge has undergone a full refurbishment to now provide a 'three-tier' offering to customers. Photo: National World.

The new tiers allow passengers to choose the level that suits their budget, with the Aspire Lounge now having the capacity for over 300 guests.