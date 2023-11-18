See inside this popular Boldon coffee shop on the market for £40,000

A popular coffee shop in Boldon Colliery is on the property market.

Milk and Sugar Coffee Shop, on North Road in Boldon, is on the market for offers in the region of £40,000.

According to the property listing, the popular venue is "ready for a new owner to step in and hit the ground running".

The coffee shop comes complete with indoor and outdoor seating facilities, a recently modernised kitchen area and a five-star food hygiene rating.

The current owner has also stated that there is scope to expand the business to offer services such as deliveries.

Take a look inside the popular Milk and Sugar Coffee Shop.

