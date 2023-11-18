News you can trust since 1849
See inside this popular Boldon coffee shop on the market for £40,000

A popular coffee shop in Boldon Colliery is on the property market.

By Ryan Smith
Published 18th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT

Milk and Sugar Coffee Shop, on North Road in Boldon, is on the market for offers in the region of £40,000.

According to the property listing, the popular venue is "ready for a new owner to step in and hit the ground running".

The coffee shop comes complete with indoor and outdoor seating facilities, a recently modernised kitchen area and a five-star food hygiene rating.

The current owner has also stated that there is scope to expand the business to offer services such as deliveries.

Take a look inside the popular Milk and Sugar Coffee Shop.

The coffee shop is located on a busy road which offers plenty of footfall.

The front of house serving area comes complete with plenty of space and a counter fridge for cold drinks and food.

The venue has plenty of indoor seating space.

