See inside this well known South Tyneside pub and hotel on the market for £475,000

A well known South Tyneside pub and hotel has been brought to the property market.

By Ryan Smith
Published 1st Feb 2024, 15:57 GMT

The Marsden Inn, on Redwell Lane, has been brought to the property market by Everard Cole for offers in the region of £475,000.

The venue features a bar area, a games room, a function room, a separate restaurant and nine ensuite rooms.

It is based on a busy roundabout and surrounded by a resident area with plenty of passing trade.

See inside the Marsden Inn as it goes up for sale.

Visitors to the Marsden Inn are greeted by a grand looking reception area, with stairs leading up to nine en-suite rooms.

The bar features a large servery area which would not be out of place in a traditional British pub.

According to the listing agent, the bar area can seat around 50 people at any one time.

