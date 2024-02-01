See inside this well known South Tyneside pub and hotel on the market for £475,000

The Marsden Inn, on Redwell Lane, has been brought to the property market by Everard Cole for offers in the region of £475,000.
The venue features a bar area, a games room, a function room, a separate restaurant and nine ensuite rooms.
It is based on a busy roundabout and surrounded by a resident area with plenty of passing trade.
See inside the Marsden Inn as it goes up for sale.
1. The Marsden Inn
2. Reception area
Visitors to the Marsden Inn are greeted by a grand looking reception area, with stairs leading up to nine en-suite rooms. Photo: Everard Cole (via Rightmove)
3. Traditional pub
The bar features a large servery area which would not be out of place in a traditional British pub. Photo: Everard Cole (via Rightmove)
4. Spacious bar area
According to the listing agent, the bar area can seat around 50 people at any one time. Photo: Everard Cole (via Rightmove)