See pictures and video of Whitburn Lodge following New Year's Day blaze which gutted derelict former pub and saw firefighters called in from Sunderland and South Shields

Firefighters spent hours tackling a huge fire at a derelict former pub on New Year’s Day.

By James Harrison
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jan 2023, 12:06pm

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the blaze at about 4.30pm yesterday (Sunday, January 1).

Fire chiefs sent six crews to the deal with the incident at the site of what was once the Whitburn Lodge, in Mill Lane, Whitburn.

Bosses despatched two fire engines from South Shields, two from Sunderland Central Fire Station and a fifth from Wearside’s Marley Park Fire Station, as well as an aerial ladder platform, also from Marley Park.

Fire has gutted the former Whitburn Lodge pub.
The fire is understood to have been brought under control shortly before midnight.

Photos from the scene showed the roof has been almost totally destroyed, as well as extensive internal damage.

No one is believe to have been injured.

Police were requested to attend to help with “traffic management”, due to the pub’s location on a main road.

The alarm was raised on New Year's Day.

Northumbria Police has been contacted for more information.

The former Whitburn Lodge pub, Mill Lane, Whitburn, had been closed for several years before fire ripped through it.