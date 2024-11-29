Getting into the Christmas spirit in 2007. Photo: Wayne Groves. Getting into the Christmas spirit in 2007. Photo: Wayne Groves.
Getting into the Christmas spirit in 2007. Photo: Wayne Groves. | Wayne Groves

Seven retro photos of Christmas nights out in the noughties in South Tyneside

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 29th Nov 2024, 16:09 BST

Let's take it back to Christmas in South Tyneside 16 years ago.

We’ve got lots of images of people having a night out at Christmas in 2007 and 2008.

They come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves and we are hoping you can spot someone you know.

Have a look and re-live some wonderfully festive memories.

A wonderful atmosphere for these 2008 party goers. Photo: Wayne Groves.

1. What a packed dance floor

A wonderful atmosphere for these 2008 party goers. Photo: Wayne Groves. | Wayne Groves

A Christmas night out for these friends in 2008. Photo: Wayne Groves.

2. Lovely memories

A Christmas night out for these friends in 2008. Photo: Wayne Groves. | Wayne Groves

Lots of faces from a 2008 night out in South Tyneside. Photo: Wayne Groves.

3. A toast to 2008

Lots of faces from a 2008 night out in South Tyneside. Photo: Wayne Groves. | Wayne Groves

Feeling festive in 2007. Remember this? Photo: Wayne Groves.

4. All smiles from 16 years ago

Feeling festive in 2007. Remember this? Photo: Wayne Groves. | Wayne Groves

