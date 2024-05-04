These are ten of the people jailed or given suspended sentences for offences in or around South Tyneside during April.
They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
1. These are some of the people sentanced in and around South Tyneside recently.
These are some of the people sentanced in and around South Tyneside recently.
2. Ian Alexander Smith
Ian Alexander Smith of Newcastle was sentenced to 12 months suspended for 18 months after admitting intentional strangulation of his partner.
3. Jack Anderson
Sunderland's Jack Anderson was sentenced to 12 months suspended for 18 months and must complete a Building Better Relationships programme after pleading guilty to intentional strangulation, common assault, and threats to commit criminal damage.
4. Robbie Singh
Robbie Singh of Houghton le Spring pleaded guilty to 27 counts of voyeurism and has been sentenced to 12 months behind bars.