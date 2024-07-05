Seven Tyneside drug dealers, attackers and other criminals sentenced this week

It has been a busy couple of weeks for the courts.
These are nine of the people jailed or given suspended sentences for offences in or around the North East during the final days of June and into July.
They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
1. Shane Taylor
Stalker Shane Taylor has been jailed for three years and four months at Newcastle Crown Court after he hacked his ex's emails while on the other side of the world in Taiwan and sent damning messages to her contacts under her name. | North News & Pictures Ltd nort
2. Dean Morris
Dean Morris, who brutally stabbed a man twice in his own living room in Newcastle has been jailed. He was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment at the same court, along with a further five years on licence. | Norhtumbria Police
3. Grant Gettins
Grant Gettins is beginning a seven-month jail term after ignoring a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which forbids him from entering Sunderland city centre. | Google
4. Richard Burnham
Richard Burnham was arrested following an incident where he swung a plank of wood at another man in Low Fell. He was sentenced to 18 weeks’ imprisonment at South Shields Magistrates Court. | Northumbria Police