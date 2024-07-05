Brian Jordan of Newcastle was sent to prison for 7 years after sexually assaulting two girls almost 50 years ago.Brian Jordan of Newcastle was sent to prison for 7 years after sexually assaulting two girls almost 50 years ago.
Seven Tyneside drug dealers, attackers and other criminals sentenced this week

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 5th Jul 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 07:01 BST

There have been some big cases over the last few days in the North East.

It has been a busy couple of weeks for the courts.

These are nine of the people jailed or given suspended sentences for offences in or around the North East during the final days of June and into July.

They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.

Stalker Shane Taylor has been jailed for three years and four months at Newcastle Crown Court after he hacked his ex's emails while on the other side of the world in Taiwan and sent damning messages to her contacts under her name.

1. Shane Taylor

Stalker Shane Taylor has been jailed for three years and four months at Newcastle Crown Court after he hacked his ex's emails while on the other side of the world in Taiwan and sent damning messages to her contacts under her name. | North News & Pictures Ltd nort

Dean Morris, who brutally stabbed a man twice in his own living room in Newcastle has been jailed. He was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment at the same court, along with a further five years on licence.

2. Dean Morris

Dean Morris, who brutally stabbed a man twice in his own living room in Newcastle has been jailed. He was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment at the same court, along with a further five years on licence. | Norhtumbria Police

Grant Gettins is beginning a seven-month jail term after ignoring a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which forbids him from entering Sunderland city centre.

3. Grant Gettins

Grant Gettins is beginning a seven-month jail term after ignoring a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which forbids him from entering Sunderland city centre. | Google

Richard Burnham was arrested following an incident where he swung a plank of wood at another man in Low Fell. He was sentenced to 18 weeks’ imprisonment at South Shields Magistrates Court.

4. Richard Burnham

Richard Burnham was arrested following an incident where he swung a plank of wood at another man in Low Fell. He was sentenced to 18 weeks’ imprisonment at South Shields Magistrates Court. | Northumbria Police

