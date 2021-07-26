Seven-year-old sparks rescue team search of beach after going missing on Northumberland beach
Rescue teams used their specialist training to track down a child who went missing from their family while out on one of the region’s most popular beaches.
Coastguard Rescue Teams from Howick, Amble, Newbiggin and Blyth were called to Druridge Bay at 3.21pm yesterday, Sunday, July 25, after the seven-year-old was reported missing.
Thanks to their efforts, the child was found at 4.41pm.
A spokesperson for the service said: “A search plan was quickly devised and the teams worked alongside one another to carry out a detailed search of the area.
"The child was located some distance from their last known location but in a short space of time.
"The family of the missing child did exactly the right thing by calling the Coastguard.
"We train regularly in search techniques and have assets available to be deployed 24/7.
"A great outcome and great team work by all involved.
"Remember, in an emergency at sea or on the coast, or if you think someone may be in difficulty, always call the Coastguard by dialling 999.”