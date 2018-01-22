Sex attack suspect remanded in custody after arrest

A sex attack suspect has been remanded in custody until he faces a crown court judge next month.

Alan Blacker, 39, of Roseberry Terrace, Boldon Colliery, is accused of committing five sexual assaults between November last year and this January in the South Tyneside area.

He also faces two additional charges and made his first appearance in court on Saturday before South Tyneside magistrates after his arrest last week.

The case was adjourned until Monday, February 19, when Blacker will appear at Newcastle Crown Court for a plea and directions hearing.