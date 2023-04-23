Shaun the Sheep will take over the North East this summer in a free public art trail raising funds for St Oswald’s Hospice.

From July to September 50 super-sized sculptures of the animated character will appear across the region, each one designed by local artists.

Yesterday, sponsors of the exciting event got to choose a Shaun design to use. It wasn’t that simple, however. After looking at all of those on offer, they then had to race to pick the one they wanted.

Libby Fryer, of St Oswald’s Hospice, said: “There was so much excitement for Shaun. I think he’s such a lovable and well-known character that straight away people were so thrilled to see him.”

Over 300 artists submitted their design idea for a Shaun. Those ideas were narrowed down to the 70 that yesterday were battled over by the sponsors.

Caitlin Hamilton, from sponsor Bazaar Group, said: “We think it’s a great cause to support in the local community. They give such high quality care and so it’s a brilliant cause to be able to support.

“I think the design [we’ve picked] lends itself to Bazaar Group, our products and there’s a lot of creativity we can have with this across the trail that we’re really looking forward to.”

North East schools and community groups are also able to get involved, each getting their very own little Shaun the Sheep sculptors to decorate.

After the trail finishes in September, all of the sculptors will be auctioned off to raise more funds for the charity.

Stephh Edusei, CEO of St Oswald’s Hospice, said: “So the Hospice has been around for over 37 years now and it’s probably more in demand now than it ever was.

“We offer a really vital service, support for people will life-limiting conditions. We go from age zero to much much older people.

“We do need to continue to raise funds, a large proportion of the money that keeps the hospice going is raised. So things like this we need to do. But actually our supporters have just been brilliant over the last few years. They helped us through the pandemic.”

A trail map and App will be on offer to help navigate the Shauns helping participants unlock a series of rewards and fun facts.

Positioned alongside some of Newcastle’s most iconic landmarks and beyond, the route will be accessible and family-friendly.

“Seeing the love out there for St Oswald’s is just amazing. So this is a really lovely way for us to give back because we know people love the art trails because they get so excited,” Stephh continued.

“They’re free, they get people out and about and walking so it’s something we can do for our communities as well to say thank you for all their ongoing support.”

The trail follows on from the success of Great North Snowdogs in 2016 and Elmer’s Great North Parade in 2019.

Shaun the Sheep on the Tyne will run from 19th July- 27th September.

