Jean Wilkinson, from South Shields, sadly passed away on Monday, August 7, just months after she had celebrated her 90th birthday on April 8.

The 90-year-old was mum to six children, as well as a grandmother of 15 and she even went on to become a great-grandmother in her later years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She lived in South Shields her whole life, apart from during World War II when she was evacuated to the countryside with her sister at the age of 10, where she lived on a farm and was taught to cook by her host family.

Jean was married to William Hedley-Newton before going on to marry Jim Corkhill after William’s death.

Jean Wilkinson sadly passed away earlier this month at the age of 90. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

Following Jim’s death, she then found love once again in later life when she married Alf Wilkinson, with the couple often going away together on coach trips across the UK.

Jean’s daughter, Lynn Robinson has paid tribute to her mum, highlighting what a proud and family-orientated woman she was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 62-year-old said: “She mostly kept herself to herself, however she was always very sociable with her neighbours.

“Mum was a very proud woman, she would never come over to your house unannounced, she always had to be invited places and never asked anybody for anything.

Jean lived in South Shields her whole life. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

“She was raising five children by herself at one point when our dad died but to us, she was always just mum and she loved her family.

“Mum loved seeing her grandchildren and would often take them for a picnic in the park or to the seaside and she enjoyed her trips away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She would often come down to Shropshire to visit us for Christmas or go and stay with my brother in Morecambe.

“When she found Alf in her later life, the pair of them would always be going away on coach trips where she would be enjoying the bingo or playing on the fruit machines.

“She had a happy and full life, right until the end.”

Lynn reflected on what it was like being raised by Jean, who sady was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and dementia a few years ago.

Jean celebrated her 90th birthday on April 8 this year. Photo: Other 3rd party.

She added: “When we were growing up, she was strict but fair and she would make sure we would do as we were told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Apparently I was the naughty child but she raised us all really well and she was always there for us.

“I have so many fond memories of her, even in the last few years when she was suffering from dementia, I would still be able to have fantastic conversations with her.”