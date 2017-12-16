She said yes! Happy outcome to frosty proposal

Andrew Owen was overjoyed when his girlfriend agreed to be his wife following a romantic ice rink proposal.

Unknown to Bethany McCallum, Andrew arranged for both of their families to be in Sunderland City Centre to witness him pop the question at the winter ice rink.

Andrew Owen and Bethany McCallum.

Bethany, 19, from South Shields, said it was a complete surprise when Andrew, 25, who lives in Houghton, got down on one knee during their skating session.

But, she had no hesitation at all in saying yes.

The couple met a few years ago at the The Dunes in South Shields, where student nurse, Bethany, works part time and Andrew works for the company as an events manager.

Their friendship blossomed into love 18 months ago and Andrew decided to ask Bethany to marry him, because he knows she's the one for him.

Andrew Owen gets down on one knee to girlfriend Bethany McCallum.

He said: "We are due to go to London to the Harry Potter Studios next week and I was originally going to ask her then.

"But, we are very family orientated and I thought Bethany would rather me propose when our family was there to see it."

Andrew, said the managers of the ice rink were great and arranged a ruse to make sure the couple were in the middle of the ice rink and played one of Bethany's favourite songs, Tale As Old As Time from Beauty and the Beast, before beaming the proposal onto the big screen.

He said: "I had arranged for everyone to be there and hide around the corner until it was time. The hardest thing was getting down on one knee on the ice, it was quite difficult and I hadn't thought of that.

"I was thrilled when she said yes, I just love her from the bottom of my heart.

"You just know when it is the right person, we just work so well together."

Andrew said he had a bit of help from his sister in choosing a white diamond ring, which thankfully Bethany really loves.

The new bride-to-be, said: "I didn't know a think about it. I looked around and saw all our family and just wondered what was going on.

"It never crossed my mind to say no, not at all. He is so lovely, bless him."

The happy couple don't have any date in mind as yet for their wedding, they are just enjoying being an engaged couple.