Shields Agency and Academy have been celebrating the achievements of their students, as one was nominated for and won a 2023 BAFTA.

The company which is based within The Customs House, was founded by actress Jennifer Davison, and specialises in mentoring young people who wish to explore a career in the film and television industry.

19-year-old Maya Torres from Newcastle, joined the agency and academy, after originally being scouted for a local film by Davison herself.

Davison said of Maya: “I noticed she had something special.” Maya had taken part in school productions, but was looking to further explore her talents, therefore Shields Agency and Academy invited her to join the company to be mentored.

Maya trained for around a year at Shields Agency and Academy before landing her first screen job, acting in the mini series How To Be A Person for Channel 4 - which is also the show which won the 2023 BAFTA for Short Form Programme.

Davison, who is also the head agent and a teacher for the academy, told us of how important it is for young people in the North East to be mentored in order to realise their full potential.

She said: “It’s about training, community and connection”. Davison herself worked in the industry for 14 years, and has worked on Hollywood movies, such as Judy which starred Renee Zellweger.

She travelled to London to further help her career, as she found that there weren’t many professional opportunities or training in the North East. On her return, she decided to change that by setting up Shields Agency and Academy in order to support talented individuals in the North East.

She said: “It’s really important that kids in the North East know that a career in the industry is a possibility. It’s also important to find the best mentor for you, who can help you to achieve what you want to achieve, as well as being a personal exploration.”

Shields Agency and Academy provide professional training twice a month to their academy students. Division said: “Working with our mentors, we nurture and guide raw talent to explore the arts industry. Our Shields team of industry experts are well respected with over 100 screen and stage credits to their name.”

No experience is necessary to join Shields Agency and Academy, and the age range is seven to 23 years old.

Shields Agency and Academy

For further info on how to audition, please contact [email protected] or call their office on 07398 999 788. You can also visit our website and follow all our exciting updates on social media @shields.group.