Shields Ferry Cuts: Reduced service down to "unexpected bad luck”

A months-long suspension of evening crossings on the Shields Ferry has been blamed on a “random series of unexpected bad luck”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operator Nexus announced last week that it would be temporarily cutting the ferry’s timetable until January because of unexpected staff shortages.

It means that services will now stop running from South Shields at 5.45pm and from North Shields at 6pm on Monday to Saturdays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service on Monday morning, Nexus managing director Cathy Massarella said transport chiefs had “explored every alternative” to keep the nighttime ferry crossings running.

Reduced services on the Shields Ferry have been put down to "unexpected bad luck” | Other 3rd Party

She said that the problem had arisen because of an unexpected spate of long-term sickness absence among the team of ferry skippers.

Ms Massrella said Nexus had determined it was not feasible to bring in replacement ferry masters or train up other staff to carry out the role, as that would take several months and it is hoped that some skippers will have returned to work by then.

She added: “It is really unfortunate. We have been hit by an unprecedented and extremely unexpected series of long-term sickness. A couple of the team were injured outside work and have a recovery period, another was awaiting surgery and was called in at exactly the wrong time for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a small team. Funding-wise we cannot afford to block in too much contingency and can’t bring in lots of additional staff. The training period for a ferry master is extensive.”

The slimmed-down timetable started on Monday, November 4, and is expected to be in place until January 2025.

However, the ferry’s existing Sunday timetable will remain the same, running from 10.15am to 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Massarella said: “The most robust and guaranteed solution was to look at 12-hour shifts and look at where we could get best coverage in the morning to allow commuters to get over the river and then as long as we could into the evening. We are just trying to cover the commuter day as best we can.

“It is a really, really unfortunate set of circumstances, but it would not be something we could plug the gap for. We have looked at every alternative and this really is a last resort.

“I apologise for the inconvenience. We have explored every alternative, but we genuinely think this is the best way to give people certainty and reliability during this period.”