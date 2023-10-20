Shields Ferry services suspended a further 24 hours amid Storm Babet weather chaos

The Shields Ferry is to remain suspended until Sunday, October 2 due to Storm Babet.

Nexus, the public body which owns and operates the cross-Tyne service, said the storm was creating a significant tidal swell which is forecast to last all of Saturday.

The service suspension is a safety precaution, Nexus said.

The service was initially scheduled to return to action over the weekend after being suspended due to bad weather over Friday and Saturday.

A replacement bus is running today, and will continue on Saturday via the Tyne Tunnel between 7am until 11pm.

Shields Ferry tickets are being accepted on Metro, and customers can also travel between North Shields and South Shields on Stagecoach services 10 and 11.

Customer Services Director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said: “We won’t be able to operate the Shields Ferry until Sunday, 22 October.

“Storm Babet has caused a tidal swell which is going to carry on throughout Saturday. The ongoing suspension of our ferry crossings is in the interests of safety.

“This means that we won’t be able to operate until Sunday morning at the earliest.

“We have a replacement bus service today, running every half an hour via the Tyne Tunnel, and that will continue tomorrow from 7am through until 11pm.