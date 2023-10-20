Shields Ferry services suspended a further 24 hours amid Storm Babet weather chaos
Services were already impacted between North and South Shields, with disruption continuing for another day.
The Shields Ferry is to remain suspended until Sunday, October 2 due to Storm Babet.
Nexus, the public body which owns and operates the cross-Tyne service, said the storm was creating a significant tidal swell which is forecast to last all of Saturday.
The service suspension is a safety precaution, Nexus said.
The service was initially scheduled to return to action over the weekend after being suspended due to bad weather over Friday and Saturday.
A replacement bus is running today, and will continue on Saturday via the Tyne Tunnel between 7am until 11pm.
Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.
Shields Ferry tickets are being accepted on Metro, and customers can also travel between North Shields and South Shields on Stagecoach services 10 and 11.
Customer Services Director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said: “We won’t be able to operate the Shields Ferry until Sunday, 22 October.
“Storm Babet has caused a tidal swell which is going to carry on throughout Saturday. The ongoing suspension of our ferry crossings is in the interests of safety.
“This means that we won’t be able to operate until Sunday morning at the earliest.
“We have a replacement bus service today, running every half an hour via the Tyne Tunnel, and that will continue tomorrow from 7am through until 11pm.
“I’m grateful to customers for their patience during this disruption. All the latest updates will appear on our website, www.nexus.org.uk and on the Shields Ferry’s Facebook page.”