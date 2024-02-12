Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Shields Ferry is set to feature in a brand-new behind the scenes radio documentary named ‘Ferry Tales’.

The iconic transport service operated by Nexus, will be working with community radio station Radio Shields to deliver the feature, which will cover; everyday life on board, interviews with customers and crew, the history of the ferry and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteer-led radio station Radio Shields was founded in 2019, and helps to shine a light on individuals and organisations in the community.

Ferry Tales will be hosted by Radio Shields presenter Risaria Langley, who came up with the idea of the radio documentary after catching a ferry herself from South Shields to North Shields for a dance class.

Langley already presents her own afternoon show on the station, named Fun Fare which is broadcast every Monday and Wednesday from 3pm until 4pm. The brand-new feature on Shields Ferry will be broadcast during the Fun Fare slot.

Get a bespoke news round-up, as well as breaking news updates, when you sign up to the Shields Gazette’s newsletters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Langley said: “I love the Shields Ferry and I’m really excited to be featuring it on my radio show.

“It’s undoubtedly an iconic local service. I want to celebrate that through these broadcasts. The ferry is a great part of our area and our local heritage.”

Speaking in detail on what Ferry Tales will include, Langley explained: “I really want to capture daily journeys, chatting to customers, not just about the Ferry itself, but also about their journey and why they are making it.

“I want to speak to people from the area and people who are here on holiday. I want to get people’s memories of the ferry when they were children, and chat to people who use it for their daily commute to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I also want to feature the ferry crew. The people who make it run successfully every day and hear their stories. There are some great characters there and I’m looking forward to them coming on the show.”

Shields Ferry and Radio Shields will be collaborating for a brand-new radio feature.

Kev Leonard, Customer Services Operations Manager at Nexus, said: “We are delighted to welcome Radio Shields on board to showcase the Shields Ferry.

“From its proud history and place at the heart of the communities it serves, to the anecdotes of our many customers and our brilliant crew, we have a great story to tell.

“Ferry Tales promises to be an excellent series. Radio is a great medium to look at what the Shields Ferry does and what it means to people in our region and further afield. I hope our customers tune in and have a listen.”