Shields Ferry welcomes its first father and son duo to its crew

The Shields Ferry has its first ever father and son team on the crew.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Beck and his son, Stephen Beck Jnr, have officially become the Shields Ferry’s first father and son duo to work together on the cross-Tyne service.

Stephen Jnr has joined the crew as a Second Mate and it is training to skipper the vessels - following in the footsteps of his dad, who has been doing the job for 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With three decades of knowledge and experience being passed down from one generation to the next, Stephen Jnr is already becoming adept at driving the ferries across the River Tyne.

Stephen Snr, of Low Fell in Gateshead, has expressed his pride in the fact that his son has followed him and gave an insight into how his son’s ferry skipper training is going.

Stephen Beck and Stephen Beck Jnr have become the Shields Ferry's first ever father and son duo. | Other 3rd Party

The 61-year-old said: “I’m proud to have my son Stephen following in my footsteps.

“It’s great to have him there at work with me on the River Tyne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The ferries must be in the blood, because he really has the knack of driving them, and he’s only been in training for three months. He’s a chip off the old block.

“I’ve been showing him the ropes, as I do with all our new recruits, and it does seem like he’s got this natural ability for the job.

“As a father you worry about how he might fit in, and will working with his dad put extra pressure on his shoulders, but so far it’s been great, and he’s got through the basics of the training process really quickly.

Stephen Jnr is following in the footsteps of his dad, who has worked on the Shields Ferry crew for 30 years. | Other 3rd Party

“We did have a conversation about the fact we’d be at work together and that I’d be his boss, teaching him how to drive the two ferries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s fine with it and it’s brilliant that the ferry driving baton is being passed from father to son in our family.

“Stephen will continue with his training this summer and hopefully before the end of the year he can take his boat licence test. I’m confident that he can get through that.

“There’s maybe some extra pressure there because I’m his dad, but I know that he can do it, and it’ll be a really proud moment for me when he gets through that test.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Jnr, who is also from Gateshead, has explained that he has now gasped the basics of driving the ferries and highlighted what it is like working with his dad.

He commented: “I’m really enjoying it. It’s been fine working with my dad, and he’s not too much of a taskmaster. I’d say firm but fair so far. He’s not had to tell me off for anything just yet.

“Part of the appeal of the job was a chance to work with him. He has huge experience and knowledge of the Ferry. It’s great that I’ve been able to tap into that knowledge.

“There is a lot to learn to become a ferry skipper and follow in dad’s footsteps. I’m taking it in my stride and I’ve already got a good grasp on the basics of the job as I’m quite a practical person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My goal is to get the boat licence so I can qualify to drive the vessels when they’re in customer service.

Stephen Jnr is now in training to drive both of the Shields Ferries. | Other 3rd Party

“I don’t see dad at work every single day, but I do see him quite a lot. He’s done some of the training, and I’ve also had mentoring off other experienced members of the crew.

“It was a bit daunting at first, getting behind the controls of the ferry with your dad at your shoulder giving the lesson.

“It’s a bit like learning to drive a car, once you get the hang of it you’re absolutely fine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nexus has revealed that Stephen Jnr is one of a number of new recruits who are in training at the Shields Ferry.

In order to become a Shields Ferry skipper, the trainees need to pass the maritime equivalent of a driving test following months of rigorous training and mentoring.

Known as the Boat Master’s Licence, it permits the crew to drive both of the ferries - the Pride of the Tyne and the Spirit of the Tyne.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.