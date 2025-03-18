Shields Gazette readers reveal their favourite South Tyneside landmarks

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 18th Mar 2025, 10:02 BST

Readers have been revealing their favourite landmarks in the borough.

From lighthouses by the coast to the expansive countryside setting of the Cleadon Hills, we have plenty of great landmarks here in South Tyneside.

We wanted to know what is your favourite so we asked for your opinions via the Shields Gazette Facebook page.

The iconic Herd Groyne was mentioned by many, as well as the historic Jarrow Bridge.

Take a look through the Shields Gazette readers’ favourite landmarks.

Shields Gazette readers have revealed their favourite South Tyneside landmarks.

