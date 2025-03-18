Shields Gazette readers reveal their favourite South Tyneside landmarks

From lighthouses by the coast to the expansive countryside setting of the Cleadon Hills, we have plenty of great landmarks here in South Tyneside.

We wanted to know what is your favourite so we asked for your opinions via the Shields Gazette Facebook page.

The iconic Herd Groyne was mentioned by many, as well as the historic Jarrow Bridge.

Take a look through the Shields Gazette readers’ favourite landmarks.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.