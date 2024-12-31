Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hebburn dad has transformed his life with Slimming World.

Dad-of-four Brian May, from Hebburn, has managed to lose seven stone in weight so far since he joined Slimming World around a year ago.

The 46-year-old has dropped from a 46 to a 40-sized waist as well as going from 4XL t-shirts to XXL.

Brian, who is a carer, has revealed that he was the heaviest that he’d ever been in his life when he first joined the Tuesday morning group at Hedley Hall.

He said: “I came to Slimming World for support to lose weight, by the time I arrived for my first weigh in, I was the heaviest I’ve ever weighed and it shocked me to act.

“I mainly started for health reasons and to get active again.

Hebburn dad-of-four Brian May has lost seven stone since he joined Slimming World. | Other 3rd Party

“Before Slimming World I'd eat 12-inch pizzas to myself, I’d eat takeaways, I’d eat junk food and not care about what effects it had on my body.

“I had a takeaway as often every weekend, it was hard at first as I was in the mindset of just grabbing. unhealthy food.

“I wasn’t sure what to have but after a few weeks of Slimming World and making better choices, I started to learn more about the different options that I could eat.”

Since he joined Slimming World, Brian now ensures that he has a balanced diet with foods such as vegetables, salad, rice, chicken, and more.

He has also been able to become more active and as a result, has been able to improve his physical health.

Brian added: “Being at Slimming World has changed my life. I’ve started jogging again, I’m not longer out of breath after walking long distances and I’m able to play and engage more with my kids.

Before I was at Slimming World, I was pre-diabetic but now my health has improved and all of my tests results in a healthy range so I’m no longer at risk.

“I don’t order takeaways or buy junk food anymore, as well as using Aldi Super 6, batch cooking and making home cooked meals so that is saving us a little extra money.”

You can find your nearest Slimming World group by visiting: https://www.slimmingworld.co.uk/nearest-group-search.