'Sickening' - Fly tippers hunted after tyres are dumped at a North East beauty spot

Fly-tippers who dumped tyres at a beauty spot may have to tread carefully after leaving behind clues to their identity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amid the unsightly mess left overnight on Sunday, August 10, at Boldon Flats nature reserve, was a name and a Sunderland address.

Investigators are now probing the criminal act, incidents of which cost the South Tyneside Council £2m a year to clean up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than a dozen tyres, as well as children’s plastic toys and other waste, were discarded on Moor Lane, between Cleadon and East Boldon.

South Tyneside Council confirmed the mess had been removed and a live investigation to find the culprit had been launched.

The rubbish illegally dumped at Moor Lane, in Cleadon. | National World

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of the recent fly-tipping incident and are actively investigating to identify those responsible.

“Fly-tipping is not only an eyesore – it places a significant burden on council resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The council spends more than £2m a year keeping the borough clean and tidy and the illegal disposal of waste places an additional burden on taxpayers.

“This diverts vital funds and staff away from essential community services.

“We remain committed to tackling this issue head-on and urge residents to report any suspicious activity to help us keep our borough clean and safe.”

An East Boldon resident who spotted the trash, who did not want to be named, said: “It is sickening that someone would choose to do this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children's toys and tyres were among the dumped rubbish. | National World

“Fly-tipping at any location is bad enough, but to do it at a lovely location like Boldon Flats is disgraceful.

“When I walked past, I could see a name in the rubbish and there was also a bit of paper with an address in Sunderland.

“I hope the council takes action and is able to trace whoever did this, they should be ashamed of what they have done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No householder has that many tyres, so I reckon it must have come from a business.”

Incidents of fly-tipping can be reported to South Tyneside Council via its Customer Contact Centre on (0191) 427 7000 – and all calls are treated in the strictest confidence.

Alternatively, they can be reported online via the council’s website at: http://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/reportit.