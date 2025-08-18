'Sickening' - Fly tippers hunted after tyres are dumped at a North East beauty spot
Amid the unsightly mess left overnight on Sunday, August 10, at Boldon Flats nature reserve, was a name and a Sunderland address.
Investigators are now probing the criminal act, incidents of which cost the South Tyneside Council £2m a year to clean up.
More than a dozen tyres, as well as children’s plastic toys and other waste, were discarded on Moor Lane, between Cleadon and East Boldon.
South Tyneside Council confirmed the mess had been removed and a live investigation to find the culprit had been launched.
A spokesperson said: “We are aware of the recent fly-tipping incident and are actively investigating to identify those responsible.
“Fly-tipping is not only an eyesore – it places a significant burden on council resources.
“The council spends more than £2m a year keeping the borough clean and tidy and the illegal disposal of waste places an additional burden on taxpayers.
“This diverts vital funds and staff away from essential community services.
“We remain committed to tackling this issue head-on and urge residents to report any suspicious activity to help us keep our borough clean and safe.”
An East Boldon resident who spotted the trash, who did not want to be named, said: “It is sickening that someone would choose to do this.
“Fly-tipping at any location is bad enough, but to do it at a lovely location like Boldon Flats is disgraceful.
“When I walked past, I could see a name in the rubbish and there was also a bit of paper with an address in Sunderland.
“I hope the council takes action and is able to trace whoever did this, they should be ashamed of what they have done.
“No householder has that many tyres, so I reckon it must have come from a business.”
Incidents of fly-tipping can be reported to South Tyneside Council via its Customer Contact Centre on (0191) 427 7000 – and all calls are treated in the strictest confidence.
Alternatively, they can be reported online via the council’s website at: http://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/reportit.