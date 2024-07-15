Sir Brendan Foster inspires 1,200 pupils at Bishop Wilkinson's 'Celebration of Sport'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sir Brendan Foster started his athletics career at the diocesan Schools’ Championships at Gateshead Stadium and a few years later set the 3000m world record there. On Monday 15th July 2024, more than 1,200 pupils from Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust will take part in a ‘Celebration of Sport’, and Sir Brendan took time out to wish all of the children good luck at the event.

Bishop Wilkinson have partnered with Gateshead Schools Sports Partnership to stage this inaugural event at Gateshead International Stadium and have been overwhelmed with support from suppliers to give pupils a unique opportunity at an international arena.

The event will be action packed throughout the day and will provide opportunities for Year 5 pupils to engage in inter-school sporting activities, including athletics, dance, mini-tennis, tri-golf, dodgeball, rugby, football and team building. 47 schools will be represented on the day, including BWCET’s five secondary schools, whose students will act as sports leaders and guides, giving them the opportunity to develop their own leadership skills. The event will truly be an inclusive celebration of the Trust family.

Mr Nick Hurn OBE, Chief Executive Officer of Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust, said, “We are very excited about our first ‘Celebration of Sport’ and believe this event will help to foster a wider sense of belonging among our pupils, staff and school communities, as well as nurturing our Trust family. It will give everyone the opportunity to live out our shared values in a very tangible and visible way. I’m sure our pupils will have a wonderful day.”

In addition to Sir Brendan Foster, Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust are delighted that other local sporting legends have taken time out to inspire pupils by giving them good luck messages.

The incredible Olympian, Jessica Eddie, who attended one of the Trust’s secondary schools, is encouraging the sporting pursuits of pupils ahead of the Celebration of Sport, and sharing her own delight at winning a Silver medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The Newcastle United legend and previous captain, Bob Moncur, has also sent messages of support to pupils, wishing them good luck for the event and thanking the Trust for making this happen. Moncur played a crucial role in Newcastle’s victory in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969, scoring three goals and remains the last Newcastle United captain to lift silverware for the club.

The event will have spectator capacity to view the athletics events and all parents, families and friends are welcome to attend, to cheer enthusiastically and give the 1,200 pupils a wonderful day to remember.