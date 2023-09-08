Watch more videos on Shots!

South Shields Interchange was visited by running royalty today, (Friday, September 8), as Sir Mo Farah set his footprints to mark his final AJ Bell Great North Run.

The four-time Olympic champion who has won six Great North Runs, attended the special ceremony to place imprints of his feet on concrete, which will become a permanent feature of the Metro ticket concourse at South Shields Interchange.

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages the Metro, said they were honoured to arrange a tribute to the iconic long-distance runner, who will run his final Great North Run this Sunday, September 10 to honour his achievements.

Interim Managing Director of Nexus, Cathy Massarella, said: “It was a huge honour for us to welcome Sir Mo Farah on Metro today to set his footprints at our transport interchange in South Shields.

“It was a really fitting way to celebrate his amazing career, and to mark his final competitive race at this year’s Great North Run.

“The cast of these footprints will stand the test of time, and will be there for many generations to come. I am sure our customers are just as excited as us to see this new permanent feature in our Metro concourse in South Shields town centre.

“It will serve as a permanent reminder of Sir Mo’s glittering career, including the six times he has won the Great North Run. He’s part of local folklore here in North East England, and a national hero, who has a special place in everyone’s hearts for all that he’s achieved in professional sport.”

Sir Brendan Foster, the founder of the AJ Bell Great North Run said: ”We’re delighted Nexus have chosen to honour Mo and his special connection with the Great North Run in such a permanent way.

“South Shields will always be the place he took his last steps as a professional athlete and we hope his footprints continue to inspire local runners for many years to come.”

Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council said: “I am delighted that Sir Mo has left his legacy in South Tyneside as the home of the Great North Run finish line. We are truly proud to have hosted him and thousands of Great North Runners over the years. What a fitting tribute to leave his mark in South Shields for ever more.

“The Great North Run marks the end of a summer of packed entertainment across South Tyneside. It is such a special event, much-loved by not only the people of South Tyneside but the hundreds of thousands of participants and spectators from all over the UK and beyond. As one of the most recognisable sporting events in the world it gives us an opportunity to showcase our incredible coastline on an international stage.”