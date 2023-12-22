Sir Mo Farah’s footprints officially unveiled at South Shields Interchange

The Mo Farah prints at South Shields Interchange can be found just in front of the escalators in the upper Metro concourse area.

A permanent cast of Sir Mo Farah’s footprints has been officially unveiled at South Shields Transport Interchange, celebrating his achievements in the Great North Run.

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages Metro, has built the cast into the floor of the Metro ticket concourse for thousands of customers to enjoy.

They were officially unveiled by the Leader of South Tyneside Council, Cllr Tracey Dixon, with a helping hand from pupils from Bede RC Primary School in South Shields.

Sir Mo, a four-time Olympic champion and winner of six Great North Runs, previously attended a ceremony in South Shields on Friday 8 September to place the imprints of his famous feet into wet concrete.

Mo Farah's footprint at South Shields Interchange

The prints were then taken away to be set. They have since been made into a special tile located in the Metro station floor next to a commemorative plaque.

It will provide a lasting memory of Sir Mo Farah’s glittering career, recognising his special place in North East folklore, said Nexus.

Interim Managing Director of Nexus, Cathy Massarella, said: “It’s a huge honour for us to unveil the cast of Sir Mo Farah’s footprints at South Shields Interchange.

“We were delighted to welcome Sir Mo to the set the prints in the concrete in September, and we now have them officially installed for people to enjoy as they pass through the Metro concourse.

“This display celebrates Mo’s amazing career, his six wins at the Great North Run, and the special place that he holds in the hearts of everyone here in North East England.

“He’s part of local folklore and has cemented his place in the storied history of the Great North Run. We always felt setting his footprints would be a lovely new feature at the interchange and our own small tribute to his amazing career.”

Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “It was wonderful to see the cast being unveiled and set in the floor of the interchange. It acts as a permanent monument of Sir Mo Farah’s lasting legacy, inspiring running journey, and the love felt for him in our borough.

“The Great North Run is such a special event and one of the most recognisable events in the sporting world.

“We were thrilled that Sir Mo chose this event to be his final professional run and retirement from remarkable career. As always, we were so proud to have hosted him and the thousands of runners and spectators at the finish, and even more so on such an unforgettable occasion.”

Founder of the Great North Run, Sir Brendan Foster said: "We are delighted that Nexus chose to honour Sir Mo’s remarkable Great North Run legacy and special connection with the North East in such a permanent way.

"South Shields holds a unique significance as the ground where Sir Mo concluded his incredible career as a professional athlete earlier this year. As we look forward to 2024, and with the Great North Run ballot opening early in the new year, we hope his footsteps serve as an ongoing inspiration to the North East and local running community for years to come."