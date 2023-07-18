Six parks and green spaces across the South Tyneside recognised as the best in the UK

Six parks and green spaces across South Tyneside have been recognised as the best the country has to offer, receiving a coveted Green Flag Award.

The award, bestowed by Keep Britain Tidy, is an international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

Monkton Dene Park, North Marine Park, Readhead Park, South Marine Park, West Park (Jarrow) and West Park (South Shields) all received the honour.

The view from the steps in North Marine Park, South Shields.

Gateshead’s Saltwell Park and Chase Park also received a Green Heritage Site Accreditation for the management of historic features.

Commenting on the announcement of this year’s winners, Keep Britain Tidy Chief Executive Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said: “Our parks continue to provide a vital sanctuary for communities to play, grow and bond.

“The news that 65 parks in the North East have achieved the Green Flag Award standard reflects the tireless work of those tasked with looking after these regional assets.”

It is estimated that active visits to parks in England result in £2bn of avoided costs of ill-health every year.

More than two fifths (42%) of parents of primary aged school children in the North region said “allowing their child to experience nature” was a key reason they take their child to the park, in a YouGov survey carried out for Keep Britain Tidy last summer.

“At Keep Britain Tidy, we’re very proud of the Green Flag Award - a crucial component in ensuring the continuing quality of our parks and green spaces, making sure they are managed to the highest standards and are safe and accessible. We believe it should be a minimum standard for every park – and that everyone, wherever they live, should have access to high-quality green space.

