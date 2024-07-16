Six South Tyneside parks named among the best green spaces in the country

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six South Tyneside parks have been recognised as some of the best green spaces in the UK.

Six parks in the borough have been granted the prestigious Green Flag status to place them among some of the best green spaces in the country.

South Shields’ North and South Marine parks, Readhead Park and West Park all maintained their Green Flag status while Jarrow’s West Park and Monkton Dene Park also secured the coveted status once again.

Green Flags are awarded to parks and green spaces of the “highest quality” and are awarded by the environmental charity, Keep Britain Tidy.

Having a Green Flag flying puts out a marker to members of the public that the park holds the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and offers excellent visitor facilities.

South Tyneside Council

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Neighbourhoods and Climate Change, has expressed how important it is to South Tyneside Council to maintain the prestigious award.

He said: “It is wonderful to see these parks retaining the prestigious Green Flag Award this year.

“Green Flag awards are a sign of a well-managed, clean and safe park. They are much sought-after and are not given out lightly. It’s a fantastic achievement.

“We know how important our green spaces are for both residents and visitors alike.

“With the summer holidays about to begin and Love Parks Week approaching, we hope to see families out enjoying these award-winning green spaces.”

A joint effort between South Tyneside Council, local ‘Friends of’ and other community groups ensures that the Green Flag parks are kept looking their best.

Councillor Paul Dean, Lead Member for Voluntary Sector, Partnerships and Equalities, has thanked those to work to ensure that the parks remain at a high standard.

He commented: “These highly respected awards are testament to all the hard work and dedication of all those who help to take care of these sites and maintain them to such a high standard so that residents and visitors can enjoy.

“A special thank you must go to the Friends of groups, volunteers and staff.

“They do so much all year round to ensure our parks remain beautiful, clean, safe and welcoming spaces for visitors to enjoy.

“National recognition is such an incredible achievement. Well done to all those involved.”

Paul Todd, Keep Britain Tidy’s accreditation manager, has highlighted how important the borough’s green spaces are to its residents.

He added: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in these sites on achieving a Green Flag Award.

“These are vital green spaces for communities in South Tyneside to socialise, enjoy nature, for children to play safely and they provide important opportunities for park users to improve their physical and mental health.

“We know that staff and volunteers work tirelessly to ensure that they maintain the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.

“It is important that our free to use spaces are maintained to the Green Flag Award standard, making them accessible for all members of the community while ensuring the environment is protected.”

You can find out more information about parks in South Tyneside by visiting: www.southtyneside.gov.uk/parks.