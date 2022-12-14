News you can trust since 1849
Six-year-old boy becomes fourth child to die after being pulled from frozen lake

A six-year-old boy has become the fourth child to die after falling into an icy lake in the Midlands.

By Kevin Clark
7 hours ago - 1 min read

The youngster had been fighting for his life in hospital since the incident at Babbs Mill Lake, Solihull, near Birmingham, on Sunday.

Police announced the deaths of three other boys, aged eight, 10, and 11, on Monday.

All four were given immediate life support by ambulance and fire service personnel before being rushed to two Birmingham hospitals; Birmingham Children’s and Heartlands, in critical condition.

West Midlands Police said: “Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of those involved in this tragedy. We cannot comprehend the enormity of the pain they must feel and our hearts go out to them.

“Specialist officers remain in contact with the family and we will issue further information as soon as we can.

“The searches have been completed and the scene of the incident at the lake will be lifted this evening.”

Police search teams at the scene in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull
