Smiles of joy as pupils at St Wilfrid's RC College scoop top results

Students were looking to the future at one South Tyneside school after scooping top A-level results.

There was beaming faces all round from staff and students at St Wilfrid’s RC College in South Shields today.

Maciej Wyszogrodzki, Alice Sleightholme, Matthew Calderwood and Emily Hurst are all delighted with their results.

Over a third of all results were at grade A or better and over half at grade B or higher - while 73% of pupils achieved one or more grades at A* B.

Peter Mitchell, head of school, said: “Congratulations to all our students.

“We are delighted with another set of excellent A – level results.

“These results are a testimony to the hard work of students and staff and the support provided by parents and guardians. We wish all our students the very best in whatever pathways they pursue next year.”

Maciej Wyszogrodzki, 18, was awarded three A*s in Maths, further maths and chemistry.

The teenager has landed himself a place at Durham University where he will be studying natural sciences.

He said: “I’m not sure what I want do career wise just yet, I am thinking maybe something in further education.

“I just really enjoy maths and science.

“I’m really pleased with my results, I genuinely didn’t think I’d do this well.”

Matthew Calderwood, 18, from Marsden, South Shields, is keeping his options open after gaining an A* in English, and two As in Formic and history.

He said: “It was a nice surprise when I realised my mark, my mam was chuffed to bits.

“I’m going to Newcastle Uni to study history and i will see where that takes me.”

Emily Hurst, 18, from Westoe, made her mum cry after receiving A*s in English and History and an A in French.

She said: “I couldn’t believe it, my mum even cried when I told her.

“I’ll be going to Nottingham Uni in September and I think I’d eventually like a career in maybe translation or perhaps publishing.”

Alice Sleightholme, 18, from Marsden, has been so inspired by her lessons in geography - she now wants to teach the subject herself.

She said: “I received A*s in geography and English Literature and a B in French.

“I’ve got a place to study geography at Durham Uni and i am hoping to one day become a geography teacher, I find the subject so engaging and maybe I could travel with it and teach abroad.”

A trio of As in English language, history and theology, will see Grace Gibson, 18, from Chichester, also head to Durham University next month,

Grace said: “My degree will be in philosophy, I find it so interesting and it’s fascinating that it’s one of the oldest subjects in the world.

“I don’t know yet what I’d like to do job wise, but I know i;d like to live somewhere like Denmark or Canada.”