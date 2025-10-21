‘So cute’ - These 17 pets are looking for a forever home in the North East

Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter has a number of animals that are looking for their forever home.
The shelter, which was established in 1896, helps animals that are unwanted, neglected, abused and abandoned - as well as reuniting lost animals with their owners and finding loving new homes for those who are no longer wanted.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a new four-legged friend!
1. Mojo ( Lurcher)
Mojo is a lovely lady with such a sweet and gentle nature. She adores being around people and has won the heart of everyone she has met since arriving at the shelter, she’s an absolute delight to be around! She came into the shelter after being found in quite a rural area and it is suspected she has had puppies not too long ago. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
2. Elsa (Siberian Husky)
Elsa has been a very sweet girl from the minute she arrived at the shelter. She enjoys the company of her human friends and will even howl if she sees staff from her kennel and they haven’t gone over to give her enough attention! Elsa is a slightly older girl and is a little overweight, so she will need a family who are dedicated to helping her reach and maintain a healthy weight – to ensure she can be in the best condition possible as she enters her senior years. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
3. Millie (Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross)
Millie is an absolute delight of a lass who is now venturing into her twilight years and therefore looking for a loving retirement home with a family who are happy to keep up with her demands for all the attention and all of the fuss she very politely craves. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
4. Rolo
Rolo is a very sweet, yet timid boy. It did take Rolo a little while to come out of his shell when he first arrived at the shelter. He spent a lot of time hiding and would hiss when approached, as he was scared and nervous. Over time he started to poke his little head out of his bed and give little meows at staff, eventually coming out for little head nudges but would run away if there was any sudden movements or noises. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter