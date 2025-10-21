‘So cute’ - These 17 pets are looking for a forever home in the North East

2 . Elsa (Siberian Husky)

Elsa has been a very sweet girl from the minute she arrived at the shelter. She enjoys the company of her human friends and will even howl if she sees staff from her kennel and they haven't gone over to give her enough attention! Elsa is a slightly older girl and is a little overweight, so she will need a family who are dedicated to helping her reach and maintain a healthy weight – to ensure she can be in the best condition possible as she enters her senior years.