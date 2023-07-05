Social media pokes fun at Shields Ferry update that leaves commuters baffled

The Shields Ferry was out of service for an hour yesterday morning, owing to a fault to one of the boats.

With the other ferry out of service, a replacement bus service was announced by Tyne and Wear Metro which led to some hilarious reactions by Twitter users.

In reply to their announcement of the replacement bus service one quick-witted account commented: ‘Will that not sink though? It’s a while since I’ve been on the ferry but I do remember that it’s defining feature was that it needed to be a floating vessel…’

To which the Metro account replied: ‘Lets hope the bus drivers use the Tyne Tunnel then!’

However, the fun didn’t stop there.

One user took the joke a step further and got creative with the idea of a bus crossing the North Sea, changing their profile to mimic that of the Metro and hilariously announcing: ‘The bus replacement service for the ferry has failed. We’re now asking people to swim.’

The parody account may have had some people fooled for a second, but- for clarity- no one was required to swim.