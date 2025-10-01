Google

A serial thief who stole groceries during a 20-day shoplifting spree has been put behind bars.

Liam Carty was given a suspended sentence for stealing from shops in July. Despite this, between August 8 and August 28 the 34-year-old stole chocolate, cheese, meat, laundry products and gift sets from shops in South Shields, South Tyneside.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Morrisons, Boots, Sainsburys and Herons were all victims of his offending. Carty, of no fixed address, who has a criminal record, admitted 11 charges of theft. Fiona Lamb, defending, said Carty was "sofa surfing" at the time of the offences and was not a priority for housing but now has somewhere he can stay.

Miss Lamb said Carty, who claims he is now drug free, is apologetic for his behaviour and added: "He handed himself in because he didn't know what else to do." Mr Recorder Richard Stubbs jailed him for six months.

The recorder said: "It is readily apparent to me you have struggled to access any meaningful support and live a normal, offending free life." Recorder Stubbs accepted Carty had "no accommodation and no finances."