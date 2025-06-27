Sol de Janeiro teams up with Sephora for a pop-up experience at the Metrocentre
Award-winning beauty brand Sol de Janeiro is teaming up with Sephora as it announces the launch of Body Badalada Vitamin-Infused Lotion.
To mark the UK launch, Sol de Janeiro are hosting immersive pop-up series across key cities - with the roadshow appearing at the Metrocentre, in Gateshead, between June 26 and 29.
Over the course of the event, guests will be able to explore a fully immersive brand world including photo moments, exclusive samples, a product experience zone, and fragrance consultation carts.
The full thing has been designed to reflect the vibrant joy of Brazilian street culture.
Priya Venkatesh, Global Chief Merchandising Officer at Sephora, has welcomed the addition of Body Badalada to the beauty brand.
She said: “At Sephora, we have a unique culture of partnering with the most creative and inspiring brands to bring the best of beauty to our 74 million loyal customers across the world.
“We are very excited to introduce Body Badalada by Sol de Janeiro, a defining milestone for our historical collaboration and in the brand journey.
“From their earlier days on our shelves to this global exclusive, they’ve shown what’s possible when a brand leads with heart, creativity and innovation. Badalada delivers all of that and more.”
Gavin Prior, Centre Director at Metrocentre, has expressed his delight at being able to host the exclusive pop-up at the Gateshead shopping centre.
He added: “This is going to be an excellent event for our visitors and we’re delighted that Sol de Janeiro has chosen Sephora at Metrocentre as their venue in the North East to host their immersive pop-up series.
For more details about Body Badalada from Sol de Janeiro, visit: https://www.sephora.co.uk/p/sol-de-janeiro-body-badalada-vitamin-infused-body-lotion-400ml.
