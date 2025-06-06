Søstrene Grene set to bring a brand new store to the Metrocentre

A brand new shopping experience is coming to the Metrocentre.

Søstrene Grene, a Danish lifestyle brand, is set to open a brand new store at the Metrocentre this autumn.

The new store will occupy a 5,000 sq ft unit in the lower Green Mall and will introduce a new and unique shopping experience to the Gateshead shopping centre.

Known for its responsibly sourced products, Søstrene Grene offers shoppers affordable home décor, furniture, craft items, gift ideas, and more.

The addition of the Danish brand strengthens the Metrocentre’s growing home and lifestyle retail offering, joining established brands such as Next and ProCook.

Mikkel Grene, co-owner and Group CEO of Søstrene Grene, has expressed his delight at being able to bring the brand to the Metrocentre.

He said: “We are delighted to be opening a store at the Metrocentre and further solidifying our presence in Newcastle.

“We opened a store in Newcastle last year and have been warmly welcomed by the local customers who have shown great interest in our products which are inspired by Danish design tradition – at affordable prices.

“So, we are very much looking forward to being able to invite even more customers to explore the wonderful world of Søstrene Grene.”

Ben Cox, Director at Sovereign Centros from CBRE, Asset Managers of Metrocentre, has stated that the addition of Søstrene Grene to the Gateshead shopping centre reaffirms its commitment to bringing the best retailers to the North East.

He added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Søstrene Grene to Metrocentre.

“Securing this exciting and much-loved international brand reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing our home and lifestyle retailers.

“We believe the distinctive aesthetic and high-quality affordable product offering will resonate strongly with our shoppers.

“We’re confident that Søstrene Grene will quickly become a firm favourite among our shoppers and look forward to seeing it thrive at Metrocentre.”

You can keep up to date with everything happening at the Metrocentre by visiting: https://themetrocentre.co.uk/.

