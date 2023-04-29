South Shields actor stars in exciting new crime film

South Shields-born actor and former doorman Steve Wraith stars in his first lead role in new film Trafficking.

The film follows a former hitman as he attempts to rescue a young girl from a child trafficking gang. A game of cat and mouse ensues enveloped in action, drama and crime. Steve plays the leader of the gang.

Just released onto streaming platforms this week, the former South Shields doorman got into acting rather late after deciding not to pursue it as a 17-year-old.

Steve in Trafficking

It wasn’t until Steve was 30 that he decided to give it another go after persuasion from friends: “I’m pleased to say the last 11 years have been a fantastic journey. I’ve worked hard to get where I am.”

Steve worked as an extra for six years, featuring in shows such as Byker Grove and Wire in the Blood. He went back to school and took a GCSE in performing arts at Gateshead College. And then at 37 did a full degree in the subject so he could embark on a professional career.

Now working consistently, Trafficking has given him his biggest success yet- a lead role: “It’s a big opportunity. If you chase your dreams you can achieve them. It takes hard work.”

But Steve grateful for the thirteen year break he took from acting, as he says: “Doing the door was the best bit of acting I did, I’m not that kind of person. I’m very good at talking and calming a situation down.”

Steve in Trafficking

The break also meant he got heavily involved with Newcastle United. Having run publications in the past, he now has his own podcast- NUFC Matters.

But years on, looking at all he’s achieved, happy with where he’s at in his acting career he knows what’s got him here.

“Constant work and chasing things and practicing to make yourself better,” he laughs.

You can stream Trafficking now now- available to stream from Sky Store, Amazon Prime, Virgin Media Store, Apple TV and Google Play.