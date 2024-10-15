South Shields Aldi set to reopen to the public following refurbishment work

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 15th Oct 2024, 12:00 BST
Aldi has revealed the reopening date for its South Shields store.

A popular Aldi store, in South Shields, is set to reopen to customers on Thursday, October 17, following a refurbishment.

The Chichester Road shop has been upgraded to make for an “all-round better shopping experience”, as well as creating a “more sustainable” store.

The store closed on Saturday, October 12, to allow for the upgrade work to be carried out.

Aldi, on Chichester Road, in South Shields is set to reopen to members of the public following refurbishment work.Aldi, on Chichester Road, in South Shields is set to reopen to members of the public following refurbishment work.
Aldi, on Chichester Road, in South Shields is set to reopen to members of the public following refurbishment work. | Google Maps

Aldi has revealed that changes to the shop include increased chiller space, complete with new fridge doors to reduce energy consumption.

There will also be additional space for ‘Specialbuys’, as well as a redesigned health and beauty and bakery sections for a more modernised look.

Jason Younghusband, manager of the Chichester Road Aldi, has given customers an insight into what they can expect from the new and improved store.

He commented: “The store is looking fantastic, and we are really looking forward to welcoming back some familiar faces as well as new customers and supplying our local community with the everyday amazing products we have available.”

The Chichester Road Aldi employees 43 people and during its reopening week, it will be offering a range of cosy Specialbuys including Teddy Duvet Sets from £14.99, Hotel Collection Clay Candles for £4.99 and Plush Slippers for £2.99.

