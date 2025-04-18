South Shields animator creates music videos after having a song written about her

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A renowned South Shields animator has turned her hand to animating music videos.

Sheila Graber, the animator behind the BBC children’s television series Paddington, has started to animate music videos about songs which highlight the accomplishments of notable North East women.

After hearing a song from Howay The Lasses about Sheila’s own life and career, she decided that she wanted to edit images to the lyrics.

Howay The Lasses is a four-piece group made up of Annie Ball, Gareth and Bronwen Davies-Jones and Katie Tertell.

The group celebrates the lives of notable women heroes from the North East through original songs and arrangement.

South Shields animator, Sheila Graber. | National World

To celebrate Fiona Hill, the chancellor of Durham University and former presidential advisor, the group wrote ‘From the Coal House to The White House’ - which Sheila has now animated.

Sheila has told the Shields Gazette how she felt when she found out a song had been written about her life and revealed why she has started her music video animation journey with Fiona Hill.

She said: “It was a huge surprise to find that Howay The Lasses had made a song about me.

“Evidently they had seen my short cartoon of that name commissioned in 1978 for Heather Ging, the then Producer at TTTV, to celebrate International Women’s Day - she asked ‘could I animate famous women in the NE?’ so I did.”

“They had researched my work and made my song - they invited me to hear it at a gig they were holding at The Queens Hall, in Hexham, and I couldn’t believe how Gareth had caught what I do in animation so spot on.

“I went home and edited images to their song that night.

“I realised they do this huge research for all the people they sing about so I thought that I’d love to animate all of their incredible songs.

A still from Sheila's animated video to the lyrics of 'From The Coal House To The White House' by Howay The Lasses. | Other 3rd Party

“I choose to start with Fiona Hill, partly because she is at the forefront of world news at the moment and partly because ‘From the Coal House to The White House’ is such an amazing story.”

You can find out more about Howay The Lasses by visiting: https://www.howaythelasses.com/.

