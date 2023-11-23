South Shields animator Sheila Graber honoured to sign first day covers of Paddington

Award winning South Shields animator Sheila Graber has spoken about her surprise at being asked to sign collectable Paddington envelops.

Sheila Graber, who was behind the animation of the TV series Paddington, has added some prestige to a number of collectable envelops after she was asked to sign them.

Buckingham Covers, a company which deals in the selling of collectable first day covers, reached out to Sheila in September to sign around 80 envelopes.

The company is a leading producer of first day and commemorative covers, which are essentially collectable envelopes with a postage stamp franked on the first day that they are authorised for use.

Sheila Graber has signed around 80 first day covers of Paddington. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

Sheila has told the Gazette how the opportunity to sign the covers came about and revealed how she felt when Buckingham Covers got in touch.

She said: "The short answer is very surprised.

"I asked them how they had tracked me down and they said via social media and mentioned my 'Freedom of the Borough' ceremony via the article in the Gazette.

"I was fortunate whilst working on Paddington in the mid 1980’s to meet his creator Michael Bond who was exactly the character of Paddington.

"He was polite, modest and caring, although he did not wear a duffle coat and wellies.

"It is great to think that the love he felt for animals and people is still echoing round the world today in his stories."

As a thank you for signing the First Day Covers, Buckingham Covers made a charitable donation of £300, which has been split between Willows Cats Adoption Centre, The Customs House and Seachange - three causes close to Sheila's heart.

She added: "My mam used to say 'charity begins at home but it doesn't stay there'.

"I never really understood the true meaning of this until my later years when I have been fortunate enough to sell whatever I have created to help the charities close to me.

An example of how the first day cover signed by Sheila looks. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

"The fact that Buckingham Covers kindly offered £300 to give to the charities was a huge bonus and much appreciated by us all."