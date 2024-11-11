South Shields artist’s work to be showcased at a Newcastle Christmas light event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The work of a South Shields artist is set to be featured in a light trail in Newcastle.

The organisers behind Northern Lights Newcastle have unveiled the map for the highly anticipated 2024 light trail in Leazes Park.

It means that visitors can now plan their festive journey through 15 impressive installations along a completely reimagined route alongside a Christmas village.

The enchanting event opens on November 22 and promises to offer a magical experience to captivate the whole family.

Organisers have stated that this year’s light trail has introduced an array of new show-stopping installations, inviting guests to explore the illuminated park filled with artistry and imagination that seamlessly complements the natural beauty of Leazes Park.

The Mycelium Network, made by South Shields artist Stevie Thompson. The display will be featured in the 2024 Northern Lights Newcastle event. | Stevie Thompson

The new highlights of 2024 include:

Mycelium Network: Made by South Shields artist Stevie Thompson, this fibre-optic installation mimics the intricate underground networks of fungi, with glowing tendrils pulsing through the landscape in a rhythmic, captivating show.

Optical: An enchanting field of pixel-mapped fibre optic forms standing at varying heights. These mesmerising lights fill the space between the trees, which are also draped in glowing fibre optic strands. Set to captivating music, the field of blossoming lights comes alive with waves of colour and light, creating a breath-taking experience.

An enchanting field of pixel-mapped fibre optic forms standing at varying heights. These mesmerising lights fill the space between the trees, which are also draped in glowing fibre optic strands. Set to captivating music, the field of blossoming lights comes alive with waves of colour and light, creating a breath-taking experience. Whispering Nights: Discover Whispering Nights, an ethereal installation featuring up to 2,000 flickering LED candles along a winding path. Each warm glow mimics the gentle dance of flames, casting soft shadows and inviting visitors into a tranquil space where light and serenity intertwine for a peaceful journey.

Psychedelic Snails: Created in collaboration with the Alan Shearer Centre, this quirky installation features glowing, colour-changing snails with psychedelic fibre-optic trails weaving around the environment adding a playful touch for children and families.

Organisers have unveiled the event's trail map for 2024. | Other 3rd Party

Other installations that guests can expect to see include Winter Skies, Festive Families, Beacons of Christmas, Framed, and more.

Emma St. Croix, senior marketing manager at Northern Lights Newcastle, has expressed her excitement at being able to bring Northern Lights back to Newcastle.

She commented: “We’re beyond excited to be returning for our second year in Newcastle, and can’t wait for everyone to see all the work and creativity that has gone into this year’s installations.

“Bringing this festive experience to the North East, and working alongside amazing local communities, talented artists, and incredible charities has been a true privilege, allowing us to create something uniquely magical that brings the whole family together.”

The light trail will end in a festive village, full of street-food vendors and bars. | Max Cooper Photography

At the end of the trail, visitors will be able to gather in the Christmas village that features nine street-food vendors and two themed bars that will be offering a range of locally inspired festive treats.

Local favourites such as 40 Ounce Burgers, Redheads Mac n Cheese, Acropolis Greek Street Food, and others will all be based within the festive village.

Organisers have revealed that more than half the tickets have already been sold so those who are interested in heading along to the Christmas event should act fast.

Northern Lights Newcastle 2024 is getting closer. | North News & Pictures (via Twist Marketing)

Northern Lights Newcastle 2024 dates and times:

The event will run from Friday, November 22, until Tuesday, December 31.

It will be open from 4.30pm until 8.15pm from November 22 until November 30.

Then from December 1 until December 31, the event will run from 4.15pm until 8.15pm.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Adult tickets from £19.50.

Child tickets (three to 16-years-old) from £13.95.

Family tickets from £59.50.

Children under two go free.

You can purchase tickets at: https://northernlightsnewcastle.com/.